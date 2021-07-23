Man kills alcoholic brother by pushing him into well

An alcoholic died after his elder brother and a kin allegedly pushed him into a well after tying a boulder around his waist in New Kamptee area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

The body of Ravi Kadu (38), a resident of Ghorpad village, was discovered on Friday morning, a New Kamptee police station official said.

''Ravi was an alcoholic whose wife had left him some five years ago and he would routinely create ruckus at home. After Ravi picked up an argument with his elder brother Surendra, the latter called a relative and the two took him to a farm nearby. The two tied a boulder around Ravi's waist and pushed him into a well on the plot. Surendra and the relative have been arrested,'' he said.

