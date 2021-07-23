COVID-19: J-K LG sets target to vaccinate 15 lakh additional population in coming weeks

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday set the target for Health Department to vaccinate 15 lakh additional population in coming weeks. The Lieutenant Governor was chairing the weekly review meetings with members of the COVID Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police (SPs) and took a detailed assessment of the present COVID scenario across the Union Territory (UT).

During the meeting with DCs and SPs, Sinha sought the status of vaccination drive, testing, enforcement measures, and overall COVID position in their respective districts. "In anticipation of the third wave, we must prepare ourselves to deal with any future health challenges. By vaccinating our targeted population at the earliest, we will be able to save precious lives from any such threat", observed Sinha.

Several strategic interventions and effective clinical management measures were planned and implemented by the UT government as a prompt response to meet the health exigencies. Oxygen generation capacity was augmented from 15,000 LPM in September last year to 66,000 LPM, which will soon reach 90,000 LPM, the Lt Governor mentioned.

Terming Testing, Vaccination, Contract tracing, Enforcement and Compliance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour as critical factors in the fight against the COVID pandemic, Sinha directed the DCs and SPs to ensure that all these factors are the top priority of the District Administrations. Laying special emphasis on scaling up the vaccination, Sinha asked the concerned officials to put in place a comprehensive strategy to maximize the coverage of the people falling under 18-44 age group in areas with major population flow like Jammu and Srinagar. Balance should be maintained in administrating both doses amongst the targeted age groups, he added.

On being informed that all the 20 districts of the UT are now under the Green Zone as per the new stringent indicators and substantial decrease registered in active cases trend in the majority of the districts, the Lt Governor appreciated the efforts made by all stakeholders in controlling the spread of the virus. Don't lose the momentum and continue striving hard to win the fight against the global pandemic, said the Lt Governor.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed district-wise analysis of COVID-19 pandemic during the meeting. (ANI)

