Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian online retailer Wildberries -decree

Ukraine on Friday imposed sanctions on Russian online retailer Wildberries and its divisions in Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and other countries, a decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed. Privately-held Wildberries is one of the largest online retailers in Russia. It is based in Moscow.

The ruling freezes its assets for three years, bans capital withdrawal and business contacts, exchange of technologies and other restrictions, the document showed. Kyiv also imposed sanctions on four individuals who are the company's co-founders, including Tatyana Bakalchuk, Russia's wealthiest woman in 2020 according to Forbes magazine.

Ukraine has previously sanctioned many Russian companies and citizens. Relations between Kyiv and Moscow plummeted after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backed a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

