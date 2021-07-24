Left Menu

Two militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Bandipora

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-07-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 10:05 IST
Two militants killed in encounter in J-K's Bandipora
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shokbaba forest in the Sumblar area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two militants were killed, the official added.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras is being ascertained, he said.

The operation is in progress, the official said.

