Army jawan dies in mine blast along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
A 27-year-old Army jawan was killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was on operational duty in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday. He is survived by mother Vanita Devi, the spokesman said.Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier.
- Country:
- India
A 27-year-old Army jawan was killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.
Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was on operational duty in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday. He accidentally stepped on a mine and it exploded injuring him critically, a defence spokesman said.
The soldier was evacuated to the nearest medical facility but he succumbed to injuries there, the official said.
Sepoy Vaidya hailed from Ghumarwin village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district. He is survived by mother Vanita Devi, the spokesman said.
''Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Attempts being made to create wedge between Kashmir, Jammu: Mehbooba Mufti
Bajrang Dal shows black flags to Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu
Delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir will be transparent: Commission chief
Jammu IAF base attack: Security sources say 'pressure fuse' in bombs indicates role of Pak military
Jammu, Kashmir have separate issues: Abdullah on party unit’s proposal to delimitation panel