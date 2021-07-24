Left Menu

2 arrested with 40 kg ganja in UP’s Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 24-07-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 13:13 IST
2 arrested with 40 kg ganja in UP’s Mathura
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were arrested after 40 kg ganja was seized from their vehicle in Shahpur area under Kosi Kalan Police Station here, an officer said on Saturday.

Deepak Kumar from the Balajipuram area of Mathura city and Manoj from the Kama district of Bharatpur in Rajasthan were arrested on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, police said.

"Two people trying to smuggle 40 kg ganja by hiding it in a car have been arrested," Superintendent of Police (rural) Srish Chandra said.

The car in which the drugs were being smuggled has been seized along with Rs 10,000 in cash and two mobile phones.

