Delhi Police busts fake call centre, 12 nabbed

Delhi Police on Sunday nabbed 12 persons for allegedly running a fake call centre in Ghazipur village here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Sunday nabbed 12 persons for allegedly running a fake call centre in Ghazipur village here. The accused ran the call centre on the pretext of providing jobs at airports.

The District Cyber Cell of East District seized 16 mobile phones with SIM cards, one laptop, six desktop computers with CPUs, two Wi-Fi routers, two ATM cards and Rs 26,000 cash from the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

