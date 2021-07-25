Two bodies found in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur

A man and a woman were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Madnapur village in Sitapur on Sunday, police said.

Their bodies were found lying near a sugarcane field, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajeev Dikshit said.

A dog squad, SWAT team and a surveillance team were pressed in for investigation, he said.

''A woman (45) and a man (35) were found dead with their throats slit near a sugarcane field on Sunday morning,'' Dikshit said.

Prima facie, it appears that both of them were murdered somewhere else and then their bodies were dumped near the sugarcane field, he said.

The police said the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained and the bodies were sent for postmortem.

Sitapur SP RP Singh has assured thorough investigation into the matter and said strict actions will be taken against the culprits.

