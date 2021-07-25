Several major issues unresolved in bipartisan infrastructure talks - Democratic source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 21:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
Several major issues have yet to be resolved in the U.S. Senate's bipartisan talks on an infrastructure spending measure, a Democratic source said on Sunday.
These included wage rates, public transit funding, water funding, broadband, spending on highways and bridges, and using unspent COVID-19 relief money as a way to pay for the program, the source said.
