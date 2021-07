Scoreboard: 1st T20, India vs Sri Lanka

Scoreboard from the first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

India Prithvi Shaw c M Bhanuka b Chameera 0 Shikhar Dhawan c Ashen Bandara b C Karunaratne 46 Sanju Samson lbw b W Hasaranga 27 Suryakumar Yadav c (sub) R Mendis b W Hasaranga 50 Hardik Pandya c M Bhanuka b Chameera 10 Ishan Kishan not out 20 Krunal Pandya not out 3 Extras: (LB-2, W- 6) 8 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 Overs) 164 Fall of Wickets :0-1, 51-2, 113-3, 127-4, 153-5.

Advertisement

Bowling: Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-24-2,Chamika Karunaratne 4-0-34-1, Akila Dananjaya 3-0-40-0,Isuru Udana 4-0-32-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 4-0-28-2,Dasun Shanaka 1-0-4-0. More PTI BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)