Maha: Man held for abducting his minor girlfriend

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting his 17-year-old girlfriend here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. An official said the girl eloped with the man on Saturday morning after her father scolded her over her relationship. The girl was found with the accused in his car in Ambazari area in the wee hours of Sunday. The accused has been booked under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official added.

