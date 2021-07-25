9 suspected Rohingyas, trafficker detained at Guwahati Railway Station

Nine suspected Rohingya migrants were detained, along with an alleged Indian trafficker, from a train at Guwahati Railway Station in Assam on Sunday, Government Railway Police sources said.

The development comes a day after 15 suspected Rohingyas were apprehended at Badarpur Railway Station in Karimganj district.

Advertisement

The detainees, including a child, had boarded the Agartala-Deodhar Express at Badarpur Railway Station and claimed to be on way to Kashmir.

The suspected trafficker was allegedly taking them to work as labourers in Kashmir.

“The nine people are claiming to be Rohingya migrants. We are questioning them for further details,” one of the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)