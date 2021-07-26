Olympics-Swimming-Australia's Titmus wins women's 400 freestyle gold
Australia's Ariarne Titmus won the gold medal in the women's 400 metres freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Katie Ledecky of the United States won the silver and Li Bingjie of China took the bronze.
