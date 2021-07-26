Left Menu

Minor fire breaks out at New Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi

An official of the New Maharashtra Sadan said the fire broke out in the governors suite on the first floor and doused within 15 minutes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 10:57 IST
Minor fire breaks out at New Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire broke out on the first floor of the New Maharashtra Sadan at K G Marg here on Monday morning, officials said.

No one was reported injured, according to officials of the Delhi Fire Service.

A call about the fire was received at 9.04 am after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 9.15 am, they said.

A short circuit in the air-conditioning system is suspected to be the cause of fire, officials said. An official of the New Maharashtra Sadan said the fire broke out in the governor's suite on the first floor and doused within 15 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021