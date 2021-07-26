Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Canoeing-Savsek wins Slovenia's first canoe slalom gold

They had won every gold medal since the 1996 Atlanta Games. Cloudy weather at the Kasai slalom centre next to Tokyo Bay made conditions easier for competitors on Monday after they battled through warm water in the heats the day before. Australia's Jessica Fox had described it as being like "bath water".

Benjamin Savsek won Slovenia's first gold medal in the men's canoe slalom on Monday after barrelling down the white-water course in Tokyo almost four seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

Lukas Rohan from the Czech Republic took silver with Germany's Sideris Tasiadis, who finished runner-up in 2012, getting bronze. Savsek's win brought an end to the dominance of Slovakia and France in the event. They had won every gold medal since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Cloudy weather at the Kasai slalom center next to Tokyo Bay made conditions easier for competitors on Monday after they battled through warm water in the heats the day before. Australia's Jessica Fox had described it as being like "bathwater".

