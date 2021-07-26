4 of family feared dead as car falls into river
Four members of family were feared dead as their car skidded off a highway and rolled down into a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, officials said.
The incident took place near Mehar bekt of Ramban when Rakesh Kumar, his wife Asha Rani, their two sons – Sachit Bhagat and Mehul Bhagat – were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu.
As per the eyewitnesses, Kumar was driving the car. He lost control and the car fell into the river at Mehad, they told police.
Police said that search operations were underway with help of quick reaction team (QRT) and SDRF.
