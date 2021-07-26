Left Menu

4 of family feared dead as car falls into river

PTI | Banihal | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:09 IST
4 of family feared dead as car falls into river
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of family were feared dead as their car skidded off a highway and rolled down into a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place near Mehar bekt of Ramban when Rakesh Kumar, his wife Asha Rani, their two sons – Sachit Bhagat and Mehul Bhagat – were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu.

As per the eyewitnesses, Kumar was driving the car. He lost control and the car fell into the river at Mehad, they told police.

Police said that search operations were underway with help of quick reaction team (QRT) and SDRF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021