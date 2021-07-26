Maha: Sex racket busted, 4 women rescued, 2 arrested

Four women were rescued after a sex racket was busted in Vasai in Palghar district, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Sanjaykumar Patil said two people, including a transgender, had been arrested for forcing these four into the flesh trade after they lost their jobs during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The raid on a chawl in Khan compound of Pelhar on July 23 had also led to the seizure of Rs 2.53 lakh, a Valiv police station official said.

