Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field

The names of the victims and suspect have not been released, pending confirmation by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:24 IST
A man who fatally shot his pregnant ex-wife and her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Houston soccer park as children played in a tournament was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said.

The Harris County sheriff's office said that deputies arriving at the soccer park Sunday morning found a 29-year-old man shot to death and his 38-year-old girlfriend wounded. Sgt. Ben Beall of the Harris County sheriff's office said that the woman was taken to a hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said witnesses told investigators that the woman's 42-year-old ex-husband had been watching one of their son's play soccer when he saw his ex-wife and her boyfriend in the parking lot, walked up to them and shot them both multiple times with a revolver.

Authorities say the ex-husband then walked to his vehicle and drove away.

About two hours later, officials responding to a call about a possible suicide found a man believed to be the ex-husband dead from an apparent gunshot wound behind a home, the sheriff's office said. The names of the victims and suspect have not been released, pending confirmation by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. The sheriff's office said family members said the woman was pregnant, and that an autopsy will determine how far along the pregnancy was.

