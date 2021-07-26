Left Menu

Arrested Indian Postal Service officer placed under suspension in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:56 IST
Arrested Indian Postal Service officer placed under suspension in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A month after the Rajasthan ACB's arrest of Indian Postal Service officer Prateek Jhajharia on bribery charges, the Department of Personnel on Monday issued suspension orders against the officer.

Jhajharia was on deputation in the state labour department as commissioner and was placed under arrest on June 26 by the ACB after he was caught taking Rs 3 lakh as bribe collected from labour officials.

According to the order, the suspension is effective from the date of arrest (June 26).

He was caught by a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau when the amount was brought by Amit Sharma and Ravi Meena, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the state economic advisory council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021