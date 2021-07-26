Arrested Indian Postal Service officer placed under suspension in Rajasthan

A month after the Rajasthan ACB's arrest of Indian Postal Service officer Prateek Jhajharia on bribery charges, the Department of Personnel on Monday issued suspension orders against the officer.

Jhajharia was on deputation in the state labour department as commissioner and was placed under arrest on June 26 by the ACB after he was caught taking Rs 3 lakh as bribe collected from labour officials.

According to the order, the suspension is effective from the date of arrest (June 26).

He was caught by a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau when the amount was brought by Amit Sharma and Ravi Meena, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the state economic advisory council.

