Hearing on petition related to Sri Krishna Janmabhumi postponed to July 30
PTI | Mathura | Updated: 27-07-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 00:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A court here on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhumi in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh until July 30.
The petition, filed by Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav on December 15 last year, could not be taken up due to some technical snag.
Advertisement
Advocate Pankaj Chaturvedi said, ''The court has adjourned the case until July 30.'' PTI CORR SMN SMN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Krishna Janmabhumi
- Hindu Army
- Manish Yadav
- Mathura
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: SBSP chief to meet Kejriwal next week
Conman gets book released by Uttarakhand CM, days later dupes jeweller's wife of Rs 1.75 cr
Opposition parties attack Uttar Pradesh govt over draft population control bill
Uttarakhand: Biker swept away in flooded rivulet
IMA Uttarakhand chapter urges CM not to allow Kanwar Yatra