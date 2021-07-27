Left Menu

Hearing on petition related to Sri Krishna Janmabhumi postponed to July 30

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 27-07-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 00:11 IST
A court here on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhumi in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh until July 30.

The petition, filed by Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav on December 15 last year, could not be taken up due to some technical snag.

Advocate Pankaj Chaturvedi said, ''The court has adjourned the case until July 30.'' PTI CORR SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

