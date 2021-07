July 26 (Reuters) -

* AD-TECH COMPANY ADTHEORENT NEARS $1 BILLION SPAC DEAL TO GO PUBLIC - WSJ

* NEW YORK CITY-BASED ADTHEORENT WOULD MERGE WITH THE SPAC MCAP ACQUISITION CORP - WSJ

