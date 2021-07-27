Olympics-Swimming-Dean and Scott deliver British one-two in 200m freestyle
Tom Dean powered to the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, heading a British one-two with Duncan Scott taking silver. Dean won in a time of 1:44.22 with Scott was just four hundredths of a second behind him.
Dean won in a time of 1:44.22 with Scott was just four hundredths of a second behind him. Fernando Scheffer of Brazil took bronze.
South Korea's Hwang Sun-woo was under the world record time at the 100m mark but faded badly, ending up seventh, as the British pair powered towards a spectacular finish. The 21-year-old Dean's gold was Britain's second in the Tokyo pool after Adam Peaty's success in the 100m breaststroke on Monday.
