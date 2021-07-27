Olympics-Shooting-China win 10m air pistol mixed team gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 08:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 08:24 IST
- Country:
- Japan
China won the 10-metre air pistol mixed team gold in the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Tuesday.
Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won the silver, while the bronze went to Ukraine.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Tokyo Olympics
- Russian Olympic Committee
- Ukraine
- Asaka
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Statement By Global Affairs Canada On South China Sea Ruling
China vows retaliation after US blacklists companies
In latest China regulatory move, common data platform planned for Greater Bay area
In latest China regulatory move, common data platform planned for Greater Bay area
U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces