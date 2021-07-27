Ex-US Senator Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident
Recently retired US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old.Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max DOnofrio said.Enzi had been hospitalised with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident.
Recently retired US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old.
Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D'Onofrio said.
Enzi had been hospitalised with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The accident near Gillette on Friday sent Enzi to a hospital where he was stabilised before being flown to a hospital in Colorado.
Police say they've seen no indication anybody else was nearby or involved in the accident.
Enzi was a Republican who retired from the Senate in January.
