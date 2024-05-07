Youthful Entrepreneur Inspires Hope and Community Support Amidst Tragedy

Deftly breaking an egg over a large griddle in prep for a roll, the 10-year-old says calmly with the maturity of one much older that he took over the food cart after his father's death last month. It is this equanimity perhaps that touched a chord in a thousand hearts and made Jaspreet the cynosure of empathy and even admiration.

A video of the young boy at work, recounting that his father died of brain tuberculosis on April 14, his mother has left them and his sister is 14 years old has been circulated endlessly. And so, people from all walks of life -- politicians, journalists, just people who have watched the video and want to meet him -- are making a beeline for west Delhi's Tilak Nagar to seek him out.

There have been incessant phone calls from India and abroad, media interviews and those with some clout offering help of all sorts, in jazzing up the cart, giving him a new one and helping him with his education. All of this has also led to an unprecedented surge in orders, making Jaspreet perhaps the busiest 10-year-old in town.

''I am happy. I am still trying to figure out what is happening. There is love and support pouring in from every corner for me. Everyone in my school, my teachers and friends, also want to come to my cart now. I hope it stays like this only. My aim is to become a police officer when I grow up,'' the Class 6 student told PTI in Hindi.

He is visibly shy and a little taken aback with the massive attention coming his way, letting his cousin, 19-year-old Gurmukh, do the talking for him. Just 10, he seems a little lost, unable to fully grasp the magnitude of the tragedy and the profound changes in his life.

Over the last few days, Gurmukh and Jaspreet have been making Rs 5,000-6,000 a day, a sharp increase from the Rs 400 they earned before the video went viral.

''We expect it to increase further with the tremendous outpouring of love. After the death of my mamu (Jaspreet's father), I decided that no matter what I will stand by Jaspreet and look after him.

''It makes me emotional to see that so many people across the globe are calling me and offering their support for Jaspreet,'' he added.

Jaspreet and his sister Taranpreet Kaur have been living with Gurmukh and his family after their mother decided to leave for Punjab for good.

The food cart, selling a variety of wraps, with chicken, paneer, soya and 'chaap', was started by his father Hardeep Singh five years ago. Jaspreet helped him then and has now taken on the task of running the cart with his cousin after school His personal favourite: the 'seekh kebab' roll.

The viral video clip, shared by food vlogger Sarabjeet Singh a week ago, has clocked over a million views on different social media platforms and attracted the attention of business tycoon Anand Mahindra as well.

Sharing the video on X, Mahindra said on Monday, ''Courage, thy name is Jaspreet. But his education shouldn't. I believe he's in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. If anyone has access to his contact number please do share it.'' The 69-year-old business tycoon also promised to support Jaspreet's education.

The Mahindra Foundation, according to Gurmukh, has already reached out to the family.

Besides, AAP Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh has promised to provide Jaspreet with a new cart for his business and local BJP leader Rajiv Babbar has offered to bear all expenses of Jaspreet and his sister till Class 12.

''The AAP MLA came here and said he will provide us with a new cart costing around 1.5 lakh. He also promised to provide two LED lights for our carts, one of which has already come,'' Gurmukh said Vendors setting up stall near Jaspreet's were initially taken back by the sudden spike in footfall. But are happy for him.

''It is always nice to see people helping those in need. Though I work in a food cart nearby, and technically he is my competitor, I only feel happy for him,'' said a person working in a food stall next to Jaspreet's cart.

