Bar Councils request VP, CJI for setting up Supreme Court bench in South

Hyderabad, Jul 27 (PTI): Chairmen of Bar Councils of southern States have met Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and the Chief Justice of India N V Ramanaand requested them to set up a bench of the Supreme Court in the southern region.

A delegation of Bar Council heads of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala on Monday met the Chief Justice and the Vice-President at Delhi and submitted a representation to them in this regard.

They have responded positively, Bar Council of Telangana Chairman A Narasimha Reddy said in a release here.

The plea to set up Permanent Regional Benches of the Supreme Court has been a long pending demand, they said pointing out that the Standing Committees of Parliament, Bar Councils at the State and National Level, Law Commissions have made representations in this regard.

''The constitution of Regional Benches will reduce the number of pending cases before the Apex court and reduce the time taken for their disposal,'' they said.

They further said that it will create more positions of judges and the law practitioners will have the opportunity to argue cases in the Apex court bench in their region.

Judges of High Courts will have enhanced opportunities for promotion, they said, adding Regional Benches will make courts of ultimate appeal accessible region-wise and this will benefit litigators and lawyers.

