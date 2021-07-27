Left Menu

Food, water running out in Tigray refugee camps - UN

But the TPLF kept fighting and in a stunning reversal of fortunes at the end of June retook Mekelle and most of Tigray after government soldiers withdrew. UNHCR lost access to the camps on July 14, Baloch said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:47 IST
Food, water running out in Tigray refugee camps - UN

Some 24,000 Eritrean refugee are trapped in two camps in Ethiopia's Tigray region, cut off from humanitarian aid and where food rations may have run out, the United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday.

Fighting between armed groups has escalated in and around the camps, Mai Aini and Adi Harush, and two refugees have been killed this month, it said, adding it not know who the groups are. "The last food distribution to the two refugee camps was done during the month of June, the ration supplies then were only enough for 30 days," Babar Baloch, spokesman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a Geneva news briefing.

"There is a real danger of hunger among these refugees if supplies do not resume as they may have already run out of food supplies that were given to them," he said. Clean drinking water is also running out, he added.

"Health care services in Tigray are alarmingly limited, leaving hundreds of thousands of people, including those injured during the fighting, pregnant women and survivors of sexual violence, without adequate access to essential medicines and basic care," said Fadela Chaib of the World Health Organization. There has been a "significant and worrisome increase" in the number of reported cases of severe acute malnutrition among children in Tigray - which can be fatal, she said.

Conflict broke out between the Ethiopian central government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in November. Three weeks later, the government seized control of Tigray's capital Mekelle and declared victory. But the TPLF kept fighting and in a stunning reversal of fortunes at the end of June retook Mekelle and most of Tigray after government soldiers withdrew.

UNHCR lost access to the camps on July 14, Baloch said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021