Olympics-Softball-Japan win gold in 2-0 shutdown of United States
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:35 IST
Japan won the gold medal in softball at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday by beating the United States 2-0.
The result left the United States with the silver medal. Canada earlier took bronze by defeating Mexico 3-2.
