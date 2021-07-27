Man held for dragging MSEDCL employee home to restore power

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in Pune district for allegedly beating up a technician of the state power distribution firm and forcibly taking him home to restore electricity supply.

Prakash Darekar, a resident of Ambi village in Maval tehsil, was booked under IPC sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 363 (kidnapping) on Monday.

Pravin Jambhulkar, an employee of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) was on his way to fix power supply issue near Talegaon on Saturday afternoon when Darekar intercepted him, said sub-inspector Kondiba Walkoli of Talegaon Dabhade police station. ''He beat up Jambhulkar with a stick. Then he took him to his house and forced him to restore power supply,'' the official said.

Jambhulkar later filed a complaint and Darekar was arrested, said the inspector.

