13 injured after Brus clash with locals in North Tripura district

Agartala, July 27(PTI)Thirteen tribal people were injured in a clash between displaced Bru people from Mizoram and locals near Casco Bru camp in North Tripura district, police said on Tuesday.

The police chief of the district, Bhanupada Chakraborty, who rushed to the spot said, a group of displaced Bru people from neighbouring Mizoram, who were sheltered at the camp in Damcherra block had opened shops on the roadside, and the local people belonging to Charai and Halam communities had objected to it. The owners did not agree to close the shops leading to a heated exchange of words. “After altercations, the Brus and the local tribals clashed using sticks and ‘dao’ (matchet) on Sunday leaving 13 people injured. Police fired in the air and resorted to baton charge to bring the situation under control. The injured were admitted to a local hospital”, Chakraborty said.

Additional forces have been deployed in the area.

Over 30,000 displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram, who have been living as displaced people in Tripura since 1997, are now permanently settled in Tripura and a tripartite agreement was signed to this effect on Jan 16, 2020.

The Bru tribals have been living in Tripura relief camps after they fled Mizoram in 1997 following ethnic clashes between Bru and Mizo communities.

The process for rehabilitating the Brus started early this year and many of them were rehabilitated in different parts of the state, officials said.

The situation was now under control, Chakraborty said. PTI JOY MM MM

