Youth shot dead following gang rivalry in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 23:28 IST
A youth was shot dead in Nawakadal area of the city on Tuesday following a rivalry between two local gangs, police said.

Mehran Ali Sheikh was shot dead outside his residence in Bulbul Lanker area of Nawakadal here this morning, a police spokesman said.

Police had earlier said suspected terrorists shot him in the head.

Ali sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, the spokesman said.

The preliminary investigation into the killing has revealed that the incident is an act of gang rivalry, he said.

''Preliminary investigations conducted into the matter revealed that the youth was a part of 16 Gujjar Gang and was killed following a rivalry between two local gangs in the area. There was rivalry between two local gangs -- Downtown Itehad and Gujjar Gang -- in the area and Ali was part of the latter,'' the spokesman said.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress, he said.

