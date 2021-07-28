Left Menu

Olympics-Swimming-American Ledecky wins women's 1500m freestyle gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 08:45 IST
Katy Ledecky of the United States won the gold medal in the women's 1500m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Erica Sullivan of the United States won the silver and Sarah Kohler of Germany took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

