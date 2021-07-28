Left Menu

Govt closely monitoring situation in Kishtwar, Kargil following cloudbursts: PM Modi

All possible assistance is being provided to the affected areas, he said, wishing for everyones safety and well-being.Five bodies were recovered on Wednesday after some houses were swept away by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the central government is closely monitoring the situation in Kishtwar and Kargil following cloudbursts. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected areas, he said, wishing for everyone's safety and well-being.

Five bodies were recovered on Wednesday after some houses were swept away by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said. Over 25 people are reported missing in the cloudburst which struck Honzar village in Dacchan tehsil around 4.30 am, officials said, adding that a joint rescue operation by police, Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is underway.

