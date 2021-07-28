Road, railway linking Djibouti to Addis Ababa is blocked - Ethiopian official
The president of Ethiopia's Somali region said on Wednesday that the road and railway linking Addis Ababa, the country's landlocked capital, to the sea port of Djibouti was blocked.
"We are working to open the Djibouti rail and road today," President Mustafa Muhumed Omer told Reuters in a text message.
Reuters could not independently verify the statement. The Ethiopian prime minister's office and authorities in Djibouti could not immediately be reached for comment.
