Olympics-Rugby-Fiji claim gold medal in Olympic Rugby Sevens

Fiji defeated New Zealand 27-12 to claim the gold medal in the Olympic Rugby Sevens at the Tokyo Stadium on Wednesday, retaining the title they won in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

Argentina earned the bronze medal with a 17-12 victory over Britain, sparking wild scenes of celebration from the South Americans at the final whistle.

