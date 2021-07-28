Reach of monthly assistance for the aged, destitute extended

Puducherry, July 28 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy on Wednesday said the Department of Women and Child Development would extend the monthly assistance for the aged, destitute women and widows to 10,000 more people and raise the aid by Rs 500.

In a press release, he said the department which had been providing the assistance ranging between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000 would increase it by Rs 500 from August.

He said as many as 1,64,847 people would be benefited under the scheme.

The Chief Minister further said the assistance to differently abled people and retired fishermen too would be raised by Rs 500.

