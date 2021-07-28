Mumbai Police forms 7-member SIT to probe corruption charges against Param Bir Singh

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said it has formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer to probe the corruption charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and five others. The announcement comes a day after the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) refuted reports about a lookout notice against Param Bir Singh.

On July 23, a case of extortion had been registered against Param Bir Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane city Police Commissionerate. This is the second case of extortion in which Parambir Singh has been named. (ANI)

