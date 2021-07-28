Left Menu

Mumbai Police forms 7-member SIT to probe corruption charges against Param Bir Singh

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said it has formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer to probe the corruption charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and five others.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:16 IST
Mumbai Police forms 7-member SIT to probe corruption charges against Param Bir Singh
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said it has formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer to probe the corruption charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and five others. The announcement comes a day after the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) refuted reports about a lookout notice against Param Bir Singh.

On July 23, a case of extortion had been registered against Param Bir Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane city Police Commissionerate. This is the second case of extortion in which Parambir Singh has been named. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021