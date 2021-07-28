Illegal arms unit busted in UP's Bulandshahr, 4 people held

An illegal arms unit was busted here as four men were arrested with some weapons also recovered from the place early on Wednesday, police said.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Khurja Dehat police officials got a tip-off around 1.30 am about the illegally functioning unit operating in a closed brick kiln in the district.

Four persons were arrested from the spot while 11 guns, two pistols along with several weapon making equipments were seized.

The arrested accused were identified as Jameeluddin, Hasmuddin and Prem Singh, who are all from Bulandshahr district, while the fourth accused Feroze hails from Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the SSP said.

Jameeluddin is a history-sheeter who was out on parole in a similar case of making such illegal weapons, he added.

The men used to sell pistols for Rs 30,000-35,000 each while guns were sold to the customers for Rs 10,000-15,000 each.

The police team that caught the miscreants was given a reward of Rs 25,000, the officer said.

