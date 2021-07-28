Left Menu

Rape accused hangs himself in police lockup in UP's Hamirpur, 3 cops suspended

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:40 IST
Rape accused hangs himself in police lockup in UP's Hamirpur, 3 cops suspended
  • Country:
  • India

A rape-accused man allegedly died by hanging himself in the lockup of Maudaha Kotwali police station here with three policemen placed under suspension, officials said on Wednesday.

A police sub-inspector and two constables, who were prima facie found to be guilty, have been suspended by Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh.

Sanjay, a resident of Khandua village in Mahoba district, hanged himself in the lockup of Maudaha Kotwali on Tuesday night, the SP said. He was taken to the district hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Police had taken the man into custody on charges of luring a teenage girl and raping her, he said.

A sub-inspector (SI) and two constables, who were found prima facie guilty, have been suspended with immediate effect and investigation of the whole case has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hamirpur, the SP said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021