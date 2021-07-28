Left Menu

16 security personnel killed during counter-terror operations on Indo-Pak border till June this year: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:08 IST
16 security personnel killed during counter-terror operations on Indo-Pak border till June this year: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Sixteen security forces personnel made the supreme sacrifice during counter-terrorist operations on the India-Pakistan border between January to June this year, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Wednesday.

''The details of soldiers (including Central Armed Police Force personnel) martyred due to counter terrorist operations during last three years are as under: 80 in 2019; 62 in 2020; 16 in 2021 (upto June),'' he said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is dynamic and ever-evolving, Bhatt mentioned.

''Though fragile, the security environment has witnessed significant improvement in past two years...'' he said.

Steps are being taken in all domains to effect irreversible damages on terrorist organisations and eliminate the scourge of terrorism, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021