16 security personnel killed during counter-terror operations on Indo-Pak border till June this year: Govt

Sixteen security forces personnel made the supreme sacrifice during counter-terrorist operations on the India-Pakistan border between January to June this year, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Wednesday.

''The details of soldiers (including Central Armed Police Force personnel) martyred due to counter terrorist operations during last three years are as under: 80 in 2019; 62 in 2020; 16 in 2021 (upto June),'' he said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is dynamic and ever-evolving, Bhatt mentioned.

''Though fragile, the security environment has witnessed significant improvement in past two years...'' he said.

Steps are being taken in all domains to effect irreversible damages on terrorist organisations and eliminate the scourge of terrorism, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)