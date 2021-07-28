Arrangements for Independence Day celebrations in Jammu division reviewed

The authorities on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements put in place by the district administration for Independence Day celebrations across Jammu division, an official spokesman said.

Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Raghav Langer, along with Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, held a video conference with all deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police to review the arrangements, the spokesman said.

He said the deputy commissioners apprised the divisional commissioner that the preparedness for celebrations of Independence Day were being reviewed on regular intervals and the departments concerned have been instructed to put in place all necessary arrangements well in advance.

Langer asked the deputy commissioners to ensure strict adherence of COVID-19 guidelines.

The ADGP reviewed security arrangements in the districts and took feedback from the senior superintendents of police (SSPs).

The SSPs informed Singh about the deployment of personnel and surveillance put in place to check suspicious movement. The divisional commissioner and the ADGP also reviewed the status of disaster management and preparedness plan, including flood control measures and response mechanism, put in place to tackle any exigency in the ongoing monsoon.

