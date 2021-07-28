SCOREBOARD: IND vs SL, 2nd T20 in Colombo (FULL)

Scoreboard from the second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka, here on Wednesday.

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Bhabnuka b D Shanaka 21 Shikhar Dhawan b A Dananjaya 40 Devdutt Padikkal b W Hasaranga 29 Sanju Samson b A Dananjaya 7 Nitish Rana c DM de Silva b D Chameera 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 13 Navdeep Saini not out 1 Extras: (B-1,WD-11) 12 Total (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 132 Fall of wickets: 1-49, 2-81, 3-99, 4-104, 5-130.

Bowling: D Chameera 4-0-23-1, C Karunaratne 1-0-6-0, A Dananjaya 4-0-29-2, I Udana 1-0-7-0, W Hasaranga 4-0-30-1, D Shanaka 2-0-14-1, R Mendis 2-0-9-0, D de Silva 2-0-13-0. Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando c Chahar b B Kumar 11 Minod Bhanuka c Chahar b K Yadav 36 Sadeera Samarawickrama b V Chakravarthy 8 Dasun Shanaka st Samson b K Yadav 3 Dhananjaya de Silva not out 40 Wanindu Hasaranga c Chahar b B Kumar 15 Ramesh Mendis c Gaikwad b C Skaraia 2 Chamika Karunaratne not out 12 Extras: (LB-3, WD-3) 6 Total (For 6 wickets in 19.4 overs) 133 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-39, 3-55, 4-66, 5-94, 6-105 Bowling: B Kumar 4-0-21-1, C Sakaraia 3.4-0-34-1, V Chakravarthy 4-0-18-1, R Chahar 4-0-27-1, K Yadav 4-0-30-2.

