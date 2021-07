Armenian PM proposes Russian forces be stationed on border with Azerbaijan - TASS

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday proposed that Russian troops be stationed along the length of Armenia's border with Azerbaijan on a permanent basis amid rising tensions, the TASS news agency reported.

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other earlier on Thursday of flouting a Russian-backed ceasefire that both sides had accepted the previous day to halt deadly border clashes.

