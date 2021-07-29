Russia deploys fighter jets to Tajikistan for drills near Afghanistan - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 14:53 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has deployed Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets from its base in Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan for joint military drills near Afghanistan, the RIA news agency cited Russia's military as saying on Thursday.
The drills, which are set to take place on Aug. 5-10 and involve Uzbek and Tajik forces, come as the security situation had rapidly deteriorated in Afghanistan amid a U.S. troop withdrawal.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sukhoi
- Uzbek
- Kyrgyzstan
- Tajikistan
- Afghanistan
- Russia
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Swimming-FINA weigh up sanctions on Uzbek federation over 'manipulated' results
Afghanistan to dominate SCO foreign ministers meet in Tajikistan
India to highlight Chabahar port's importance at Central-South Asia conference in Uzbekistan, Jaishankar to attend meet
Uzbekistan hosts two-day 'Central-South Asia conference'
US, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Pak announce new Quad group for Afghan peace process