Russia deploys fighter jets to Tajikistan for drills near Afghanistan - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 14:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Russian Federation

Russia has deployed Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets from its base in Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan for joint military drills near Afghanistan, the RIA news agency cited Russia's military as saying on Thursday.

The drills, which are set to take place on Aug. 5-10 and involve Uzbek and Tajik forces, come as the security situation had rapidly deteriorated in Afghanistan amid a U.S. troop withdrawal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

