Ghaziabad: Murder accused held after exchange of fire

Police here arrested a murder accused carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 after an exchange of fire, an official said on Thursday.This is the second incident within 24 hours that a criminal has been held after an exchange of fire.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:49 IST
Police here arrested a murder accused carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 after an exchange of fire, an official said on Thursday.

This is the second incident within 24 hours that a criminal has been held after an exchange of fire. The confrontation had taken place near the Banthla canal in Chirori town area and constable Vijay Rathi sustained a bullet injury, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said. The accused, identified as Sonu Dhedha, was also hurt in the incident. Both were rushed for treatment to a nearby hospital, the SP said. He said around 3.30 pm on Thursday, the Loni police tried to intercept a bike.

Instead of stopping, two bike-borne assailants opened fire. In self-defense, police also fired and Sonu was injured while his accomplice Anil managed to escape.

Sonu is wanted in a murder case and was carrying a reward of Rs 5,0000 on his arrest, the SP said. Police have recovered a countrymade pistol, two live cartridges and the bike used in commission of crime from him, the SP added.

