Left Menu

Attempt to camouflage illegal occupation: India slams Pakistan for holding polls in PoK

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:13 IST
Attempt to camouflage illegal occupation: India slams Pakistan for holding polls in PoK
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming Pakistan for holding assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India on Thursday said it was nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and that it has lodged a strong protest with that country over the issue.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi asserted that Pakistan has no locus standi on these Indian territories and it should vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

''The so-called elections in Indian territory under the illegal occupation of Pakistan are nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and the material changes undertaken by it in these territories,'' he said at an online media briefing.

His strong assertion came days after Pakistan conducted elections to the legislative Assembly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The elections were marred by allegations of irregularities and violence.

Asked about the polls, Bagchi said India has lodged a strong protest with the Pakistani authorities on this ''cosmetic exercise'', which has also been protested and rejected by the local people.

''Such an exercise can neither hide the illegal occupation by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people in these occupied territories,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021