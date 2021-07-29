Left Menu

18-point agenda given by party high command will be implemented, says Punjab Cong Chief Sidhu

Newly-appointed Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that an 18-point agenda given by the Congress high command will be implemented in the state unit of the party.

Updated: 29-07-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 23:21 IST
Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing party workers in Jalandhar. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Newly-appointed Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that an 18-point agenda given by the Congress high command will be implemented in the state unit of the party. Addressing the party workers during his visit to Jalandhar said, "18-point agenda given by Congress high command will be implemented for sure. Some days back I tabled five priority areas in front of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh including the Centre's 3 farm laws, faulty PPAs."

Sidhu had met the chief minister on Tuesday and gave him a letter outlining five "priority areas that government must act upon immediately" from Congress high-command's 18-point agenda on the basis of which the state will go to the polls early next year. The letter said that Congress government in the state must fulfill its "2017 election promise by cancelling the 40 power purchase agreements without any loss to the state exchequer".

In the letter, Sidhu and other new state Congress leaders said they had held consultations with party workers across the state. "After multiple deliberations and consultations with party workers across Punjab to understand the public sentiment, we write it to you these five priority areas that government must act upon immediately from among 18 points,' the letter said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

