Olympics-Rowing-New Zealand win gold in men's eight
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 07:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 07:12 IST
- Country:
- Japan
New Zealand won gold in the men's eight at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway on Friday.
Germany finished second for the silver medal, while Britain claimed the bronze in the rowing event.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Germany
- Britain
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Quarantine Free Travel from Victoria to New Zealand to be paused
Climate explained: is New Zealand losing or gaining native forests?
PCB requests New Zealand Cricket to play two additional T20I during tour of Pakistan
PREVIEW-World leaders dial in as New Zealand hosts special APEC meeting on pandemic
New Zealand PM: APEC meeting focussed "exclusively" on COVID-19