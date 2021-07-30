Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:59 IST
Britain's transport minister says: I know the travel rules are painful
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday that he knew international travel restrictions were painful but that things were moving in the right direction.

"We're moving in the right direction," Shapps told Sky.

"I know it's painful, but I think that generally speaking, your viewers probably want to see us be cautious rather than sort of gung ho on this and that's exactly what we're trying to do."

