Hong Kong protester given 9-year term in 1st security case

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-07-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 12:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
A pro-democracy protester was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison in the closely watched first case under Hong Kong's national security law as Beijing tightens control over the territory.

Tong Ying-kit was convicted Tuesday of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers during a July 1, 2020, rally. He carried a flag bearing the banned slogan, "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times." The ruling Communist Party imposed the security law on the former British colony last year following anti-government protests that erupted in mid-2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

